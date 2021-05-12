On Tuesday, May 4, while driving in the roundabout at La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains, I was cut off by a driver entering from my right who obviously did not yield to me. Almost immediately, he slowed down in front of me to let another driver enter the roundabout. I barely avoided a collision and was stunned and angry.
I am often anxious when approaching the roundabout, as I don’t feel I can trust the other drivers. Apparently, the current “Yield” signs are ineffective, as they are sometimes either misinterpreted or ignored. This is potentially a dangerous situation and might warrant some further review.