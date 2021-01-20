First the former publisher of The Times reported in his column that he had seen a near accident at the new roundabout on Avenue of the Fountains. My wife and I have observed several cars zoom through as if they were the only car on the road, going too fast to stop if someone had already entered the roundabout.
In my opinion, the design is poor and not a good idea in a community where it appears to me that many, if not most, drivers have no idea how to use a roundabout. Also, the money could have been used for badly needed street repair. I thought we had elected some council members with more common sense, but once again the council confirms they never run out of ways to waste our tax dollars.