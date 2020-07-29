I wonder what went through the mayor’s mind when she called for the vote that made things even tougher for the struggling businesses on the Avenue of the Fountain. By blocking off the intersection of La Montana and the Avenue so she could begin her million-dollar traffic circle in the middle of lockdown, she has further reduced the meager drive up/pick up business.
Worse yet, I ride my bike each morning past the destroyed intersection and there are no workers there. What is the problem?
Come on, Council. Put things in perspective! Find ways to help, not hinder, the struggle.