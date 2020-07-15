So this roundabout is certainly happening fast – I guess we missed the opportunity to weigh in.
It was interesting to read that our mayor has pedestrian safety as a primary goal, but isn’t the object of a roundabout to improve traffic flow without stopping (debatable)? Without stop signs, how will pedestrians safely cross the street? If there are stop signs, what is the point of the roundabout?
I’m pretty sure we don't have extra money laying around for pet projects. I am hoping that this works out better than I suspect it will.