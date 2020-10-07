I read that the roundabout final completion has been delayed because the town staff asked engineering consultant to re-design the southwest corner due to proximity to the pullout of the mailbox drop off. Was the town staff present when plans were submitted before the start of construction? Has town staff been out of town until recently? Has the mailbox drop off been moved closer to the intersection during construction?
I appreciate the forethought to coordinate the intersection with the adjacent new apartments under construction. But where was this forethought that would have prevented this problem? Will the delay, the redesign and change order inflate the cost to taxpayers? We will be watching for the full amount of the cost.