As the events coordinator for Fearless Kitty Rescue, one of my missions is creating partnerships with other organizations and local businesses within Fountain Hills. We at Fearless Kitty Rescue were recently selected to be the recipient of Paul’s Ace Hardware’s Round-Up Program, which supports local organizations by asking customers if they will “round-up” their purchase amount to the nearest dollar with the difference being donated to a local organization.
Paul’s employees are ardent supporters of us at Fearless Kitty Rescue and this was apparent in that they didn’t hesitate to ask their customers to round-up for us. We want to thank Paul’s Ace Hardware, who has been a cornerstone of responsible and supportive businesses in Fountain Hills for over 40 years. Even more, we want to thank Paul’s customers and the residents of Fountain Hills for their generosity and support of our mission at Fearless Kitty Rescue.
We received over $1,039 in donation from this campaign, which ran from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. It was the largest amount donated among the eight Paul’s locations. It is programs and partnerships like this that show us at Fearless Kitty Rescue how this town and residents support us, our mission of saving lives, enriching the lives of our adopters and being a responsible partner in this great community or ours.
On behalf of all the volunteers and staff at Fearless Kitty Rescue, it is my pleasure to say, thank you Paul’s Ace, thank you customers and residents of Fountain Hills. We are very proud to be a part of this community and support the town and local businesses as they support us.