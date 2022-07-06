After reading some of the letters from last week, it appears that when some don’t like the message, they lash out and want to shut down dialogue.
Number one, I believe leftists do indeed ruin towns. The destruction and decline of many cities in America under the rule of leftists are indeed proof of that. Dickey and Couture both support and participate in left-leaning organizations.
The ads are orange and blue, by the way, not red. They are not endorsed or paid for by any specific candidate. ROT is indeed an appropriate acronym for what is happening to Fountain Hills under the current leadership. Clearly the paid ad from Reclaim Our Town was effective. A whole lot of you noticed it and either agreed with it or disagreed with it. Just because a particular week of letters to the editor slants heavily in one opposing direction does not mean that there aren’t many others who wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment.
If you are one of the perpetually offended, you should just take a breath and realize the local election is almost over. Some of us are simply very passionate about reclaiming our town. If you are, too, please vote Arpaio for mayor and Toth, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis for Town Council.