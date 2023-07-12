The nastiness of last summer’s campaign by ROT (think ugly signs) has continued behind the scenes and at every Council (and School Board) meeting for the past year.
The new Council members came onto the board like bulls in a china shop. They have demanded to rehash old, settled issues (settled by unanimous votes of the previous boards), some of their ideas are uninformed and therefore a waste of time and resources. Some have had to be rolled back because they didn’t stand up to legal scrutiny. Their actions are heavy-handed, uncooperative and downright rude to Town staff members.
The previous Council included conservatives, liberals and center-of-the-road members and remarkably, most of their votes were unanimous.
Recent letter writers are wondering why there is so much criticism being aimed at the new Council members, but they seem fine with the constant harassment of the Council meetings by ROT members who speak in a critical and disrespectful tone at every meeting, on every subject, and then last week came to this opinion page to admonish one of the ROT-backed Council members when they spoke their own opinion and didn’t vote along with the bloc.
These Council members are different. ROT is different. Recent public Facebook postings – anonymous, but presumably ROT – have said that even the head of the local Tea Party is not far right enough for them and that the Kavanagh’s are part of the swamp. Wake up and find out who is pulling the strings in this town.