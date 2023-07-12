The nastiness of last summer’s campaign by ROT (think ugly signs) has continued behind the scenes and at every Council (and School Board) meeting for the past year.

The new Council members came onto the board like bulls in a china shop. They have demanded to rehash old, settled issues (settled by unanimous votes of the previous boards), some of their ideas are uninformed and therefore a waste of time and resources. Some have had to be rolled back because they didn’t stand up to legal scrutiny. Their actions are heavy-handed, uncooperative and downright rude to Town staff members.