ROT would like to thank Michael Scott, who wrote a letter in last week’s Times, for making our point, even if he does spread a lot of mistruths. But that’s what the Left does best. Nowhere in any of ROT’s material will you see a call to defund the schools. Nowhere.

While we don’t condone this misinformed individual’s using his 300 words to list the individual citizens of Fountain Hills who donated to ROT, it puts an exclamation point on the PAC’s makeup. Fiscally prudent individual citizens asking only that the schools spend their money as if they had to earn it, just as we opposed the fiscally irresponsible mayor and her friends in August. All this in contrast to wasting the taxpayers’ money recklessly, as they have been doing.