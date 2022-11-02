ROT would like to thank Michael Scott, who wrote a letter in last week’s Times, for making our point, even if he does spread a lot of mistruths. But that’s what the Left does best. Nowhere in any of ROT’s material will you see a call to defund the schools. Nowhere.
While we don’t condone this misinformed individual’s using his 300 words to list the individual citizens of Fountain Hills who donated to ROT, it puts an exclamation point on the PAC’s makeup. Fiscally prudent individual citizens asking only that the schools spend their money as if they had to earn it, just as we opposed the fiscally irresponsible mayor and her friends in August. All this in contrast to wasting the taxpayers’ money recklessly, as they have been doing.
On the other hand, we have $15,000 contributed by the construction industry in line to receive contracts at maximum charge (no bid) from the schools, paid with taxpayer money, funding the “YES for FH Students” PAC, along with a small contribution from our current Mayor. That’s it, very simple. Yes, to waste money 97% funded by special interests in line for the money; no, funded by fiscally responsible taxpayers.
Of course, the usual “for the children” rhetoric abounds. $4.4 million for school safety, “tools for better education.” What heartless individual could be against this?
Declining enrollment and no accountability on the spending of the last bond money does not inspire confidence to give another $20 million. ROT supports a viable business plan to increase enrollment, responsible spending, not no bid, and education in math, science, history and English without the social justice and equity components. Do that, ROT will be glad to raise money from fiscally conservative residents and create some “yes” signs. Responsible folks support a hand up, not handouts.