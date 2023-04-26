A couple of years ago John Kavanagh used this newspaper to sound the alarm that Democrats outnumbered Republicans on the non-partisan Town Council for the first time in our town’s history. A group called ROT answered that call and made sure to change the makeup on the Council regardless of whether those candidates were suitable or not. They also gave us the ugliest Fountain Hills Council election ever.

ROT has made Council meetings unbearable with their constant barrage of complaints by the same speakers at every meeting. They spit out their words, lecturing our public servants and fellow citizens as if they were junior high school teachers communicating with an unruly class. How will we ever find decent and capable candidates who would be willing to submit themselves to such a grueling job in the future?