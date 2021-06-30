It’s good that councilmembers express opinions (Gerry Friedel’s column in The Times), but are they rooted in facts and understanding of issues, or just to pick a side?
Surprisingly, the councilman based his sweeping assumptions on 23 businesses he spoke with. With 3,200 local licenses, 1,190 Fountain Hills-based, this sample size is small. More importantly, the facts were skewed: A-frame signs were not banned by the new ordinance. They just cannot be placed in the right-of-way, as is the case in many cities.
The issue dates back to the inaction of previous mayor/councils: 2015 when they failed to address the Supreme Court ruling that nullified content-based regulations. The public had opportunities to be involved all along. Zoning changes go through P&Z, then are heard by council to be approved, rejected or amended. There was a stakeholder process. Not many chose to participate, and few followed through to the inevitable council consideration. Council addressed the issue during months of lengthy discussions.
Friedel states the council needed to make amendments, as if they were unprepared, but that’s not so. The majority of council members respected the minority by trying to accommodate the few businesses affected; compromises mentioned at four meetings. Unfortunately, reasonable compromise ruins the narrative to sustain his outrage.
Regarding the “lessons learned,” with all the tourism, residential and economic development efforts, saying the council doesn’t “value” the business community is illogical. Relocating some signs isn’t going to decrease sales tax revenue. The Town doesn’t rely on agendas to communicate, but it is a two-way street.
I’ve heard 78% of all statistics are made up on the spot, or maybe 71%? I’m not confident in Friedel’s 40% claim, particularly considering there are thousands of businesses here.
So, councilman, do your homework, too. Be informed, use facts and depend upon some experience as a reasoned leader.