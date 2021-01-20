I have been waiting weeks for my favorite hot dog eatery to open for the winter on the Avenue of the Fountains, just west of Chase Bank.
Dakota and Austyn are two young entrepreneurs who have been selling hot dogs and happiness for a couple of years. They have developed a full range of hot dogs including (for the Midwestern winter residents) a real, authentic Chicago Dog. They are also known for their wonderful beef and chicken street tacos and quesadillas.
Over the summer, they decided to go all in on street vending with the purchase of a fully equipped rolling kitchen. With the addition of a deep frier and a larger griddle, they added the greatest hamburgers in the Valley, complete with fries and Dakota's very secret sauce.
So, if you want some great all-American food and conversation, just jump in your car and get on over to the Fountain Hills Food Kart. Say hi to Austyn and Dakota and tell them Allen sent you.