I cannot believe what President Biden said about overturning Roe v. Wade.
“Now women are at risk,” or a black day for America. Aren’t women at risk if they go through an abortion? How could he even say what he says? He is supposed to be Roman Catholic.
It seems to me that all Joe’s cabinet are in favor of abortion, no matter what their belief is; Pelosi, Hillary, Klobuchar, Cortez.
Women have a choice. If they become pregnant, they can have the baby and either give it up for adoption or leave it at a church door, fire department or clinic. What if Biden, Pelosi and all the Democrats were aborted by their mother?
God bless the U.S.A.