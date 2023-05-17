The other day I was making a “soft” (rolling) stop at a stop sign, in preparation for turning right. Although it's illegal, people do it all the time. This time I almost ran over a bicyclist who was coming from my left.

I did not see him because he was perfectly hidden by the front left post of my windshield. He was moving from left to right, I was turning right, and the post and cyclist lined up perfectly during my (non-)stop. I came within inches of hitting him, and who knows what injuries he might have suffered.