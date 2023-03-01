Suddenly, people are waking up to the fact that our roads need repair! Where were these people five years ago when we had the chance to solve this problem by passing a primary property tax?
Most of the people who are grumbling about the roads now, voted against the solution. The same people also voted against the school bond and are shocked to discover that schools are being closed and we were facing the very real possibility of having no football or other field sports next year. Maybe we can raise the $60 million that is needed to fix our roads with bake sales, car washes and gofundme campaigns.