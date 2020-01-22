When we as neighbors backed the doctors and their hospital project, we were promised a few things.
At the top of the list was addressing the traffic problem at the Trevino and Saguaro intersection. The town requires the widening of the road to the end of the parcel, Trevino and Burkemo. If anyone has frequented the center, they know of this congestion.
But now they only want to widen Trevino to the McDonald’s driveway in the first phase. This will cause multiple problems. It will cause a bottleneck, making the traffic worse. It will push the cars that park along Trevino that either work there or are customers further up Trevino or around the corner onto Burkemo. It will have the neighborhood endure multiple road widening projects instead of just putting up with it once.
Trevino is bad now and only widening to McDonald’s is not acceptable. Trevino is a main road for the area to the west of all the homes.
The developers of the hospital should be responsive to the residents of Fountain Hills and their needs, as they promised when they needed our support before Council.
This is how developers get a bad rap. They need to see problems that they are creating for people and commercial businesses of Fountain Hills.
The time to widen Trevino all the way to the Burkemo intersection is now, not later.