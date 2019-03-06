A few days ago 44 Democrats in the Senate voted for infanticide, which is a prettier name for murdering babies. Our elected Senator, Krysten Sinema, was one of those Democrats.
All senators were not present for the vote, which needed sixty votes to defend these babies. The final tally was 53 to 44. I implore all Arizonans to rise up. This has gone far enough. We need to rid ourselves of elected officials who are not strong enough to stand against their party or who would vote to kill babies. They cannot continue to serve in the government and make their decisions our decisions.