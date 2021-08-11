There’s no excusing individuals who physically attacked the Capitol police on Jan. 6. There were certainly bad people in that crowd who fought their way into the Capitol. However, others were attempting by protest to stop or disrupt the proceedings similarly to those protesters who stormed the Capitol during the Kavanaugh hearing in 2018.
However, I must correct the propaganda machine that in a letter last week stated, “many died on Jan. 6.” Four protesters died. Ashli Babbitt, an USAF veteran, died of a gunshot wound. Physical exertion took the lives of two others, Kevin Greeson from a massive heart attack and Benjamin Phillips later died of a stroke. Roseanne Boyland certainly had amphetamine in her system, but video appears to show she was crushed by fellow rioters as reported by Cox Media Group. Zero Capitol police died during the storming of the Capitol.
Now let’s look at the NW riots that continued for over 100 nights in a row. Antifa and BLM continue their violent attacks on police today, burning, looting and destroying businesses and buildings. The co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza , that’s supported by the NBA and some of the country’s largest corporations, have openly and proudly declared themselves “trained Marxists.” This means that they believe the old Soviet Union system, along with the Cuba and Venezuela governments, should replace capitalism and free enterprise in the USA, the backbone of our long-time success as a country.
When a person fell out of favor in China or the USSR they would be photo-shopped out of the original photograph. Unfortunately, most news outlets also feed us partial facts, just like Pravda did. If you don’t have access to the right sources today, you won’t hear of the nightly riots in Democrat-led cities like Portland.