The first time I became aware of the case and death reports for COVID-19 in Arizona was sometime toward the middle of March 2020. After that, I kept a record.
Many of us have lost friends and family members. The problem remains serious and it is obvious that downplaying and the absence of a public health plan early on were not appropriate. I believe that all of us should have been appraised of the situation up front and allowed a chance to participate in positive problem solving. Certainly health experts should have been listened to and a plan set up quickly.
Many other countries were ahead of us and should have been viewed as examples of how quickly the virus spreads. Early on, COVID-19 was considered airborne. Yet leaders were not, and some still are not, wearing masks. Also, universal precautions should have been taught, discussed and implemented.
There needed to be and needs to be clear direction and public education that is understandable and practiced by leaders. COVID-19 is ruining lives, our economy and our freedom. So have a peek at the numbers recorded in Arizona:
In mid-March, we had 20 cases with no deaths. On April 15, 3,962 cases with 142 deaths. May 15 saw 13,174 cases with 651 deaths. June 15 was 36,705 cases with 1,194 deaths. July 15 saw 131,354 cases with 2,434 deaths. On Aug. 14, it was 192,654 cases with 4,492 deaths. On Sept. 15, 209,209 cases with 5,344 deaths.
The information posted today on azhealth.gov shows 5,409 deaths and 211,660 cases in Arizona, with 254 cases in Fountain Hills.
Wear a mask that protects and is not just a fashion statement, wear gloves, wash your hands, stay hydrated and report illness. Protect yourself and others. It is the right thing to do now!