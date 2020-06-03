Another victory for democracy has occurred here in Fountain Hills.
Democracy indeed works best when its people, “we the people,” choose the right path. Certainly that right path is chosen by clear, concise and cogent thinking, then democracy wins. It is also very important for democracy to identify and disregard nonsense, pablum and outright false direction; this also gets to democracy winning.
Proposition 427 and 428 have been rejected – and rightly so – thus causing the good old boys, those known cronies or certain associated “pied pipers” to slink off to their holes in the ground and hide.
Do sell the concept for Palisades and Shea as the General Plan has it written. Then the town and its citizen electorate will have a win-win situation.
Fact: The General Plan is now more interesting to hotel developers because of the defeat of Proposition 427 and 428. This amounts to the town’s tacit welcoming of hotel developers. Or, as said in song and lyric by Rosemary Clooney, “Come on-a my house, my house-a come on.”
Way to go; well done, town electorate.