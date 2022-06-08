I am listening and reading a lot of commentary about right and wrong, good and evil.
Interesting observations by accredited scholars go back in time to the “Rape of Nanking” (1937-1938) perpetrated by officers in the Imperial Japanese Army against 80,000 Chinese women and girls; 100 Chinese people were reported beheaded. The body count during the Nazi Holocaust estimated over 16 million lives torn apart and dumped into mass graves.
Was there an official report naming victims who died in the deliberate destruction of the New York City Twin Towers by two abducted passenger airplanes whose pilots from the Middle East were trained (innocently) in U.S. flight schools? It is commemorated but not every victim was accounted for, having left the scene covered in ashes.
The most egregious omission from public education as an opening ritual was the removal of the word “God” in morning prayers. Arguments for and against prayer in schools and other public events eventually separated religion from public gatherings, schools, sports, political rallies and more. Without acknowledging a higher power, people were relieved of accountability, as I observed over the years.
Who is teaching children the difference between right and wrong, good and evil? Is it gun dealers? Marijuana merchants? Easy alcohol availability? Illegal drug dealers dispensing poisons for a price?
Everyone has the responsibility of choosing good or bad behavior. Some people make desperate decisions who may have become permanently emotionally damaged by abuse, neglect, ridicule and rejection. Society can be corrupted by money and that feeds crime everywhere, even in judicial systems worldwide. Let's narrow our focus on many years of genocide and how it is so easily forgotten until the next time.