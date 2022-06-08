I’d like to offer an apology to Kathy Patterson (“Disappointing,” June 1) for the experience that her husband had with our Valley Metro RideChoice program.
Our Accessible Transit Services Manager has researched this issue and has since had a conversation with Mrs. Patterson. What we discovered was that our contractor who manages the RideChoice program failed to follow their own processes. We were also disappointed to find out about the poor service through her letter to the editor. We are following up with the contractor to ensure that this does not happen again.
We also ask that she have her husband try the service again in the near future. We are committed to providing safe and reliable service across the Valley Metro system. Thank you.