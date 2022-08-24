Well, the ROT team, led by Lawrence Meyers and Crystal Cavanaugh, must feel pretty good about themselves. They managed to bring the political discourse in the town to a new low and two of the winning candidates, Skillicorn and Toth, readily embraced it.
Now that they got elected, we’ll see how they interact with residents who disagree with their approach to running the town. They will probably be called communists and “OMG, a Liberal” for their views. Sadly, I don’t expect either of these two new Council members to change their rhetoric. We’ll see.