As usual, it takes an army of residents to get Town staff, commissioners and now Town Council members to do the right thing by residents. The north parcel at Mountainside and Palisades – commonly referred to by homeowners who live in the adjacent Lost Hills neighborhood as the “church parcel” – is no different.

Developers want to rezone this single-family parcel into multi-family and they are pulling out all the stops. They are meeting individually with some Council members and going door-to-door in the neighborhood, attempting to convince anyone who’ll listen that more density, more cars, more pollution and lots more traffic traveling down residential streets like Mountainside, Tumbleweed, Ponderosa, Lost Hills and Sunflower is a good thing for the neighborhood. Hey, just trust them!