I would like to take a minute to express my gratitude for being able to teach at Fountain Hills High School for the last 28 years. It has been a wonderful experience. I’ve had many remarkable students. I’ve seen them go off into the world. Many come back. The years flew by.
In May I retired from the district but I was scheduled to do a “phased” retirement. I was due to come back and teach for one more year. COVID-19 changed everything. I will not be back. I can’t take the chance.
So I wanted to publicly say to all my students, I will miss you! You kept me young! I told you some good stories, didn't I? Were they all true? Maybe. You’ll never be sure.
To my parents, thanks for sharing your precious children with me. It was my honor to be part of their lives. They are your blessing.
To my fellow teachers, the high school and district administration, thank you for your support over the years. I wouldn’t have been able to do my job if you hadn’t done yours so well. That is why I stayed.
To the members of the community, I’ve gotten to know so many of you through Sunset Kiwanis and through all the projects my devoted Key Clubbers helped support in various organizations. Thank you for supporting the Key Club with your projects and your tax credit donations. Key Clubbers are a special group of kids. I will miss them dearly.
And finally, to Steve Coover, you helped me start the Key Club all those years ago, came into my life and my son’s, Matt, and now we start our retirement journey together. Another door opens.
Go Falcons!