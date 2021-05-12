Retirement security has always been one of my top concerns and priorities during my career in Congress. Americans spend their lives working hard to provide for their families. Now, Congress is working to ensure these individuals can successfully save for a strong retirement.
Recently, the Ways and Means Committee passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 through Committee, a much-needed, bipartisan piece of legislation that helps broaden resources for individuals and businesses to promote saving for retirement.
Congress has previously passed bipartisan legislation, including the SECURE Act, to promote strong retirement security. This new legislation will go one step further to promote flexible saving plans, and help businesses prepare their employees for a financially secure retirement. Included in the final text of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021, are two of my pieces of legislation that will provide independent contractors and sole proprietors additional flexibility in setting up a retirement savings plans and permit many more Americans to take charge of their own finances earlier to meet their retirement goals.
As more individuals are moving into their retirement, it is important that we are working to ensure Americans have additional savings opportunities. This legislation will also promote early savings for retirement, which is an additional way we can assist individuals who are 65 and older by enrolling employees automatically in their company’s 401(k) plan. This will incentivize small businesses to offer retirement plans to all employees, ensuring they are able to save their hard-earned dollars.
Arizona has been a welcoming state for Americans planning for retirement, and I look forward to continuing to advance legislation that will ensure strong, and secure retirement is achievable for everyone.