Jerry Butler has long been one of our community’s volunteers extraordinaire. We first met him when he was heading up the Fountain Hills Greening Project in 2012 or so and have continued to follow his quiet but impactful footprints through the many contributions he has made for Fountain Hills.
His recent decision to step down from his six years at the Fountain Hills Sanitary District was notable not only for his length of service there, but for his many achievements with the FHSD Board. How often do we as residents take note of how well our sanitation system runs, how quietly the fixes are while remaining within their own budget.