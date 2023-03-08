On March 1, The Times reported on the front page that Town Manager Grady Miller would be retiring June 1. Why is it, then, that two former councilmen, Scharnow and Magazine, both submitted letters to the editor last week, dripping in sarcasm and innuendo, about the current council?
The words “executive session” were dropped in, too, while putting the word “retired” in quotations. Were they both implying, “fired?” The Times surely would have reported a firing, right? What was the goal of these two letters, gentleman? Simply to divide and just smear the current council? Or is someone coaching you boys?