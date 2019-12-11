Mark your calendar. Fountain Hills history will be made next week when the first of two new Fountain Park restroom facilities is dedicated. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. on the east side of the park next to the parking lot on Panorama Drive. A second facility, by the amphitheater, will be completed in January.
These new restrooms are a project of the Sanitary District. We have several underground storage wells in the park. The control rooms for these wells were located underground and had deteriorated and become unsafe over two decades. We are replacing them with above-ground facilities that we have combined with the new restroom structures. Our goal is to hide these control rooms in plain sight while providing our residents with much-needed facilities.
A number of residents have, over the years, found it increasingly difficult to walk the 1-mile path with only one restroom available. This is unfortunate. We have a beautiful park and it is a pleasure to walk around the lake. With these new amenities, the opportunity to enjoy a walk in the park becomes an option again for many people.
As chairman of the Sanitary District, I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the vision of the Board of Directors in approving these dual-use facilities. Aging infrastructure is being replaced with new amenities that will serve our community while also providing safer working conditions for our employees. I want to especially acknowledge the dedication and hard work of our District Manager, Dana Trompke, and her amazing staff in all that they do. They are an asset to our community.
I encourage everyone to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Even better, take advantage of the opportunity that these new facilities will provide to walk the park again. Enjoy!