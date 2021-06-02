It has come to our attention as small business owners in Fountain Hills that, once again, our town’s elected leadership is seeking to limit our ability to announce our presence in the community, thus reducing our ability to stay in business. We were not contacted prior to the present A-frame restriction ruling.
A to Z Reruns Emporium is a family-owned shop on E. Palisades Blvd., which is not in an optimum retail shopping location. Cars drive by quickly. The surrounding businesses are occasionally visited for specific services, thus not much assistance for our type of shop.
We have only been here about three years and were severely impacted by COVID restrictions, like many others. We utilize several advertising avenues, but have found most of our traffic is from those walking to/from the park who see our A-frame sign. As we only have the Right of Way available for sign placement, we will lose that means of advertisement.
We understand the desire to maintain an attractive town appearance but, to bring new residents, they need to have useful and convenient shopping. Businesses also increase the town’s tax base.
Please reconsider this latest attempt to “pretty-up” our town at the high risk of closing down yet another business and adding another empty storefront; not a strong selling point for our community and certainly not in the best interest of us residents.