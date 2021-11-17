I want to thank John Bercel, of Bercel Builders, Inc., for an excellent restoration job in one of my bedrooms. A condensation pipe had leaked and caused damage to the wall and floor, as well as producing some mold that had to be removed and sanitized.
I highly recommend Bercel Builders for any of your home repair, remodeling, additions and other construction needs. John and those who work with him are honest, reliable and care very much about customer satisfaction.
Do not hesitate to contact them for their expertise and all that is needed to keep your home in proper repair.