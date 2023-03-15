It was quite a robust “opinion” section in last week’s paper. Being the former ink-stained wretch that I am, it’s just too difficult not to respond to the responses.
First, I love Mark Twain! He also said, “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”
Should we also start saying “Don’t Illinois my Arizona?”
I’m not opposed to change at all. Or protecting our town. Or improving it. But all those things should be done rationally, intelligently and with an open mind to compromise.
As for conspiracies and the status of Town Manager Grady Miller, no one needs to fill my head with legally-protected information from executive sessions. Examining it from a logical and mathematical perspective, two plus two still equals four.
As for “sitting down,” maybe those who pen letters much more frequently than me or constantly take three minutes at the public podium for diatribes should practice sitting down a little bit more?
I’ve tried golf. I’m not good at it and I don’t like it. The occasional drink cart was always a welcome respite.
Whittling? I would likely slice off a finger or two given my clumsy handyman skills.
As for tap dancing, I took my beautiful wife to a Fred Astaire dance studio one time for an introductory lesson.
Let’s just say I enjoy eating salsa, but dancing a salsa is way beyond my coordination abilities.
Luckily my Latina bride overlooks my clumsiness on the dance floor.
As for being “coached,” wrong again. I’ve never been very coachable. I typically just describe things how I see them. I don’t need to “simply divide and just smear the current council.”
Seems the present council majority is already doing a fine job of that.