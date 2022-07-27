As is the case with most Liberal pronouncements, they mostly are just that, pronouncements. Never based in fact, mostly made to elicit some form of emotion.
I have never felt the need to respond to a letter here in The Times, as everyone is entitled to an opinion, but once your name is invoked by someone, especially a person without the facts who makes baseless accusations, it is worth a reply. Glenn Gruner is such a man who pronounces without fact, claiming that myself and Crystal Cavanaugh are law breakers and trying to be anonymous. Gruner tells us he’s a Liberal, but it is obvious within his writing without the admission. Grunner never read the 142-page PAC handbook, with its hundreds of footnotes and numerous federal and state statutes to follow. He didn’t because, on page three, it states the officers of the committee, key word being committee, a chairperson and a treasurer. There is no president.