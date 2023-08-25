I have known Gerry Friedel for seven years, worked with him, watched him and never found him to disparage anyone. In fact, he has worked tirelessly to bring factions together, to find collaboration – ask anyone who knows Gerry, the man is just about the nicest guy in the world.

And he has been a great Council member who will be a strong, smart mayor. I'll tell you what Gerry will not do: Support the shutdown of business, raise taxes, march with Liberal groups, allow crime to flourish and deficit spend.