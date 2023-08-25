I have known Gerry Friedel for seven years, worked with him, watched him and never found him to disparage anyone. In fact, he has worked tirelessly to bring factions together, to find collaboration – ask anyone who knows Gerry, the man is just about the nicest guy in the world.
And he has been a great Council member who will be a strong, smart mayor. I'll tell you what Gerry will not do: Support the shutdown of business, raise taxes, march with Liberal groups, allow crime to flourish and deficit spend.
Everyone on that Council dais has only one vote each, Gerry parks his ego at the door, working tirelessly to forge consensus. Councilman Friedel has a long background in banking and finance, knows his way around a balance sheet and has been called one of the hardest-working men in elected office.
As for the MCSO contract, yes, he is fully engaged to ensure every tax dollar in that contract is used appropriately. There is no one more qualified to be mayor than Gerry Friedel, a man who listens, responds and will always tell you the truth. Maybe Ronca should make an appointment to sit down with Gerry. He might learn just how wrong he was.