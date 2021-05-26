It’s difficult to walk the line as a school board member or a town council member. Always, you will be assaulted by the opinions of both sides of nearly every issue.
In order to allow folks to represent us, we need to vote in those we trust to study the issue, define the legalities and make the best decision possible. If we want good people to continue to run to represent us, we must respect their meetings and their offices.
With great sadness, I’ve watched as our Town Council meetings and School Board meetings have been attacked in ways (minus the physical nastiness) reminiscent of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. The disrespect and rude manner of folks who, yes, have every right to state their opinion, makes me sad.
Last week, the same manner of people attacked and caused closure of a Scottsdale School Board meeting. Extended disrespect and rudeness caused the board to close down their meeting. What really surprised me was the presence of our LD-23 Legislator, John Kavanagh, as a member of the angry mob at the Scottsdale School Board Meeting. As an elected legislator, I would think that he would recognize the need for courteous freedom of speech.