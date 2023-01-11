I walked away from the Jan. 7 Celebration of Life for Alan Cruikshank with one resounding thought: When people come together in love and respect, they can accomplish anything.
Our town is small. Our needs are many. Divisiveness and disrespect accomplish nothing.
The Jan. 3 Town Council meeting demonstrated a “burn it all down” approach by the new council members. Why not introduce the most contentious topic possible – religion – at the first meeting of the new year? Next, against the recommendation of Chamber President/CEO Betsy LaVoie and others, the new councilpersons toss out sections of the sign ordinance – an ordinance that involved an understanding of the law, input by many and seven months of study.
If you haven’t already, I encourage you (especially the new councilpersons) to read the Fountain Hills Strategic Plan. Here’s the very first line: “The motto for the town of Fountain Hills is ‘All that is Arizona.’ This is certainly an appropriate portrayal of a community that combines stunning natural beauty with a safe, upscale and, in many ways, idyllic setting.” The plan is based on the vision of the people of Fountain Hills. “Stunning natural beauty” is at the heart of what draws people and businesses to Fountain Hills. Does anyone think that the overwhelming number of political signs during the recent council election was anything other than blight?
The “doctored” memes and photos now appearing in social media, designed to lampoon opposing council members, are childish and serve no productive purpose other than to dust up conflict and disrespect. My focus is on Councilperson Brenda Kavilianakis in the hope that she will continue to encourage her colleagues to act with respect – to the other councilpersons and the people of the town.
Who will be the Alan Cruikshank of our generation?