As a Fountain Hills property owner for the last two years, I am shocked at the blatant disregard for duty shown by five members of the Town Council. They totally ignored the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commision regarding Daybreak. Why even have a P&Z function if their recommendation is going to be ignored by the Town Council?
I estimate that 80 percent of the residents and visitors to Fountain Hills come through the intersection of Shea and Palisades. Why in the world would we allow a developer to put 400 absolutely ugly apartments at the gateway to our town?
I keep hearing about the town being broke, and the town appears to be willing to sell its soul for tax revenue. I believe both the traffic study and the economic impact study for this project are grossly optimistic; 600-800 more vehicles utilizing the traffic light at Shea and Palisades will absolutely create a huge traffic issue, and I find it hard to believe that at 100 percent occupancy 400 families would spend $4 million per year patronizing local businesses.
After reviewing the information pamphlet for the special election, I find it very interesting that all but one statement supporting the project was paid for by the Daybreak PAC. This includes the statements made by two members of the Town Council. In contrast, every single argument against the project was provided and paid for by the individual submitting the argument, no funding from a PAC.
In closing, the town needs future development, but only development that enhances and adds to the beauty and lifestyle that our wonderful town currently has. It is clear that Daybreak does not fulfill this criteria and should be defeated with a resounding no vote on Prop 427 and 428.