Since it is the time of year when New Year’s resolutions are in order, I have a suggestion for the townspeople of Fountain Hills. It is becoming more important, each day, that all registered voters residing in town make a serious commitment to learn the hows and whys of the town’s financial condition and what is to come if we cannot find an equitable means of increasing revenues.
As I have stated before, town management have done an outstanding job of reducing expenses and deferring needed maintenance of our infrastructure. It is imperative that we all understand that our taxes are among the lowest in Maricopa County and that the time is coming where the longer we wait the more expensive everything becomes.
The tendency in the town has been to ignore the facts and vote against any movement toward a primary property tax. Perhaps the effort promoting the need was ineffective at telling the story. Perhaps the amounts required were overstated. The facts are that a primary property tax remains the fairest and least expensive means to improve revenues. Sales taxes are hardest on those with lower incomes and cannot raise the funds needed. Bonds are expensive and while they have a limited life, the revenue needs do not.
What is real is that the need to limit hours of operation for the Civic Center and Library, closing parks and recreational properties is becoming an ugly reality. We need to stop making excuses for why we cannot trust our elected officials and accept the fact that our votes are the best means of limiting wayward activities by them. We all say we moved here because it is a beautiful place. It’s past time for us to accept that we must pay to keep it that way.