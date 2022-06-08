We have been fed so many lies by the President and the liberal media that I have to reply to what’s being said in our local paper. First of all, don’t believe all you hear. Do your own fact checking by going on conservative channels that give you a different perspective such as Primetime and Tucker on Fox or Rumble, DuckDuckGo or just listen to Elon Musk. He tells the truth.
I’ve been a resident of Fountain Hills for 26 years, having been active in many community projects and boards. I believe in selective growth of the community because without it we stagnate. I’m very concerned about the homes for alcohol and drug users and applaud the Planning and Zoning Committee’s efforts. Being a conservative, I don’t believe we want that element in our town.
Now what’s this about political signs? I’ve heard that a property owner can only put up one sign. Isn’t that illegal? It’s my property and I will put up as many as I want. I urge you to research all the politicians to make the right choice for you. I’m supporting Joe Arpaio, whom I’ve known for years to be a great leader. Also, I’m voting for Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth, as they have the same ideas and concerns that I do. Please check out these candidate and judge for yourselves.