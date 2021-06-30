I’d like to thank Councilman Friedel for once again demonstrating that the town staff is lacking in the kind of research to enable the council to make educated decisions on critical issues for the town and going out and getting it done himself.
I have always said no one should expect a councilperson to do the legwork necessary for informed decisions on issues affecting residents and the town. After all, some have real day jobs and for $400/month, we shouldn’t expect it. But staff is another story. Salaried quite well, I suspect, has the time, is paid to do the job, and should have all the facts.
Sadly, this is a continuing saga, lack of research and facts on the issues. Perhaps this is a purposeful action that attempts to push unwanted actions onto the town populace. I’d like to think that not be the case but, either way, this town needs a change in this aspect of governance for the betterment of its citizens. More facts, less opinion and certainly never acting for the sake of acting just to show that something is getting done.
As citizens, we shouldn’t be surprised when four councilmembers do not question the lack of research, or bluster about being lectured. This has been going on for quite some time in our town government. Organizations that work well have something in common, good management. And management starts at the top, which is the town council.
Decisions without fact hardly ever work well. What happens when a company is not operating as expected? The board changes management. The citizens are the board, so remember that at the ballot box next time, unless you think management that supports lack of fact and research is a good thing.
Councilman Friedel, worth every penny of that $400.