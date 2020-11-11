Why do the Democrats always have to rescue the nation because Republicans elect incompetent presidents?
George W. Bush lied his way into the Iraq war that cost taxpayers $1.92 trillion dollars. He collapsed the economy before he left office, leaving the Democrats to deal with 750,000 jobs being lost every month.
Now the Democrats have to save the nation again because Republicans elected the worst president since our country was founded. Trump ruined our economy by lying to us about a pandemic which has killed over 230,000 Americans. Thirty million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because thousands of businesses have permanently closed their doors, and thousands more have no customers.
The Republicans owe the Democrats a big thank you for continuing to save the country because Republicans can’t elect competent presidents.