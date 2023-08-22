Donald J. Trump is ineligible to be President of the United States. I say that as a Republican voter for 30 years who served in the military under Reagan.
How he is ineligible depends on your point of view. If you are a Liberal, he’s ineligible under the 14th Amendment for leading an insurrection against the country, as he is charged with in multiple courts. If you are a Republican, then he is ineligible under the 22nd Amendment since a person can only be elected president twice and, by his own accounts, Trump won in 2016 and 2020.