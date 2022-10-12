If you vote by mail your ballot is coming. But hopefully most will vote in person on Nov. 8, reducing any election funny business.

At the top of your ballot, casting a vote for the next U.S. Senator, to the bottom of the ballot, voting for the Fountain Hills Unified School Board members, each is incredibly important. America is in a crisis caused by the inept Biden administration, which includes Arizona’s Senator Mark Kelly, who voted 94% of the time with Biden. We must elect Blake Masters, who actually knows where the border is and how to fix it. His election will flip the U.S. Senate to Republican control and save America.