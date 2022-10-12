If you vote by mail your ballot is coming. But hopefully most will vote in person on Nov. 8, reducing any election funny business.
At the top of your ballot, casting a vote for the next U.S. Senator, to the bottom of the ballot, voting for the Fountain Hills Unified School Board members, each is incredibly important. America is in a crisis caused by the inept Biden administration, which includes Arizona’s Senator Mark Kelly, who voted 94% of the time with Biden. We must elect Blake Masters, who actually knows where the border is and how to fix it. His election will flip the U.S. Senate to Republican control and save America.
David Schweikert, our U.S. Representative, is in line for a top position over in the House and deserves to be reelected.
What is taught to the next generation of American’s couldn’t be more critical. Fountain Hills schools will not improve by just feeding the beast more money. So, I’m voting no on the override and the bond. What will help our schools is electing Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid to the Fountain Hills School Board. They are moms who will form a tough oversight team to improve outcomes, balance budgets and bring transparency to curriculums.
Finally with the border mess and a crisis looming on water, we must have Kari Lake as Governor, a fighter who will never back down. Vote for absolute change, vote a straight Republican ticket.