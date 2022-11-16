Board of Supervisor Chair Bill Gates recently said on KTAR that he doesn’t know where his Republican Party has gone and maybe it needs to crash and burn to get back on the right track.
First of all, the Republican Party is not exclusively his or those who share his views. We have always been a party of many differing viewpoints, yet always standing strong for freedom and love of America. So just exactly what is it Gates thinks needs to be tossed aside in order to “find our way?” Should we shed freedom of speech, the voices of citizens questioning their government? Maybe he supports open borders and illegals pouring in? How about the systematic destruction of our military, or maybe the fine chairman really embraces inflation?
Free and fair elections are the foundation of our republic, for too long now Gates and other Maricopa County elected officials we entrusted with election integrity have failed. Right now [Monday morning], it’s almost a week since the election and we still don’t know who our governor is. And Gates dares to stand in front of us and say it’s the Republican Party’s fault because we elected the wrong candidates and, further, we question their ability to deliver a timely outcome to a critical election?
In the private sector Gates and Recorder Richer would be booted out the door. And I thought it was only the Democrats who were trying to stifle free speech and cancel us. Clearly that same need to control and wield power over citizens also resides in the minds of Republican officials.