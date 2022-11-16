Board of Supervisor Chair Bill Gates recently said on KTAR that he doesn’t know where his Republican Party has gone and maybe it needs to crash and burn to get back on the right track.

First of all, the Republican Party is not exclusively his or those who share his views. We have always been a party of many differing viewpoints, yet always standing strong for freedom and love of America. So just exactly what is it Gates thinks needs to be tossed aside in order to “find our way?” Should we shed freedom of speech, the voices of citizens questioning their government? Maybe he supports open borders and illegals pouring in? How about the systematic destruction of our military, or maybe the fine chairman really embraces inflation?