As we all know, in a representative republic (democracy), the majority of voters vote for representatives to make decisions on our behalf that represent the goals and ideas wanted. Whether the representatives win by 5, 50, 500 or 5,000 votes, the result is the same; the majority of voters wanted these representatives to represent us in making decisions.

Here locally, Hannah Toth, Brenda Kalivianakis and Allen Skillicorn won the majority of votes for council. This means the majority of voters wanted them as their councilmembers to make decisions on their behalf based on the ideas and goals presented by these same representatives. It just so happens that these representatives’ ideas and goals align with councilmember Gerry Friedel’s ideas and goals. These four representatives now make up the majority vote of the council.