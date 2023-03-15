As we all know, in a representative republic (democracy), the majority of voters vote for representatives to make decisions on our behalf that represent the goals and ideas wanted. Whether the representatives win by 5, 50, 500 or 5,000 votes, the result is the same; the majority of voters wanted these representatives to represent us in making decisions.
Here locally, Hannah Toth, Brenda Kalivianakis and Allen Skillicorn won the majority of votes for council. This means the majority of voters wanted them as their councilmembers to make decisions on their behalf based on the ideas and goals presented by these same representatives. It just so happens that these representatives’ ideas and goals align with councilmember Gerry Friedel’s ideas and goals. These four representatives now make up the majority vote of the council.
The remaining two council members and mayor should be working with the majority to move Fountain Hills forward in achieving a better quality of life for everyone. We all love Fountain Hills and surely the entire council can focus on what we all agree on instead of what we disagree on. There is too much bickering, finger pointing, name calling and blame; even rumors of another recall.
Please pull out the Strategic and Economic Development Plan, re-read the Fountain Hills Mission – “To enrich and provide an active quality of life for all residents and visitors through proactive community engagement, resolute stewardship of amenities and open spaces, while enhancing the health and over well-being of our town – and start working with the each other instead of against one another.
You don’t have to agree on everything except that we want Fountain Hills to be better for everyone!