It’s a pretty narrow view of representation when incoming Council members tout they will represent the “majority.” In fact, that is untrue; and further, not at all being “representative.”

For instance, Republicans are only about 8,100 citizens of the nearly 25,000 residents in Fountain Hills. Admittedly, if you are only going to represent your party, you can claim some kind of victory. But shouldn’t you promise to represent all residents? There are another almost 17,000 people out there you should care about.