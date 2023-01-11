Christian Nationalism is alive and well in Fountain Hills. We now see it from some leaders on the Town dais. It’s obvious that they believe they are the “only” true believers, and that their way is the “only” way, or at least superior. For more info on the nationwide campaign to expand Christian practice in public institutions, check out “Project Blitz.”
When you start to push your religion as the only way, that’s anything but unifying. A “simple” Christian prayer may not seem so simple to those of other faiths, or further, for those of no faith. To many, it may actually be offensive. And the comment made at the recent council meeting to “just wait out in the hall until it’s over if you don’t like it” was not very unifying! If these four council members are representative of how Christians should act, then I’ve misunderstood the good word all this time.