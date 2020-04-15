Three years and seven months ago the forgotten people of this nation brought forth a renewed nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all working people drive this country.
We are engaged in a great fake news war, testing that this nation or any nation so conceived can long endure. We are now met on the battlefield of that war where economic collapse and loss of life are again pitted against one another. There is no difference than Pearl Harbor or the Trade Center symbolism, where the tragic loss of lives is weighed against long-term societal breakdown or collapse. In both situations we accepted the cost and created something better.
Social media and economic collapse will cement the move toward socialism. I am 62, have health issues and would happily sacrifice my life to preserve the economics that create a future. Face it; this is a really bad flu. People will die. Let us not kill our way of life created by the soldiers who have marched into real war, while we watch TV and lament the government did not protect us from a virus. We have overcome more powerful, life-threatening events.
Laugh when needed, cry when needed, love your friends and family, and drink heavily, for thirst is also a dangerous thing. Stay at home if you can, work if you must.