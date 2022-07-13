Remember when Mark Kelly promised to be the senator of all the people, regardless of party affiliation, because we are all in this together, and after the election he hustled off to Washington cozying up to Schumer, Pelosi and the rest of their elitist cronies?
Remember when Kelly helped draft the so-called Voting Rights Act that would have federalized our elections, allowing the majority party to make all the rules or lack of while abolishing states’ rights in the electoral process so the Dems could be in power ad infinitum?
Remember when Kelly voted to abolish the integrity of the filibuster in order to ram this bill through the Senate with a simple majority vote?
Now, after a long hiatus from Arizona and especially the open border disaster which you endorse if only by your silence, now you’re back with the same ad only this time you included testimonials that I’m suspicious of. Remember when I sent an e-mail to you and Senator Sinema asking for your support in preserving the filibuster? Sinema responded promptly with the history of the filibuster but zippo from Mark. I sent the same brief e-mail again with no response as of this writing. After the midterms I’ll joyfully remember when Mr. Kelly used to be called Senator Kelly.