In remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. whose dream should be practiced by all of us and that we may never forget…Our federal government under its current leadership now openly treats its own citizens differently based on skin color and to a lesser extent, gender, by both policy and unconstitutional law (i.e., executive orders on advancing racial equity, using race and sex to allocate federal aid, and more recently, prioritizing race in administering COVID drugs). How could we in good conscience let this happen?
Skin color and gender should never be a basis for government prioritization. According to history, this is a dangerous precedent that results in civil war. Let’s stop it before it gets that far again. Vote to end this madness. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.